Rotorua's Hayze Perham will start for the NRL Māori All Stars in this weekend's match against the Australian Indigenous side.

This week thousands of Rotorua residents have enjoyed NRL All Stars visitors in Rotorua in what is tipped to be a $4 million economic windfall for the city. But just how did Rotorua manage to pull off this coup? Kelly Makiha reports.

Why Rotorua?

Ask “JD” - otherwise known as New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire - and the answer is simple.

Rotorua is the cultural capital of New Zealand.

For a city that has struggled harder than most since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, having the spotlight of international media and guests on the city has been a welcomed boost.

It’s a coup because the All Stars concept has been around since 2010 but games have never left Aussie soil.

Australians are hardcore when it comes to their footy and there are cities across the ditch lining up to host the event.

Devonshire backgrounds to the Rotorua Daily Post and how it all came about.

He said he was called to a meeting in 2017 with the NRL. He joked he couldn’t have been given the “big call up to play” because it had been years since he put on a playing jersey.

The meeting was to begin talks about revamping the All Stars concept by replacing the World All Stars with a Māori side.

By 2019 it was a reality and the first clash between the two teams was played in Melbourne. In the years that followed it was held in the Gold Coast, Townsville and Sydney.

Pohiri for NZ Maori and Australian Indigenous All Stars rugby league team at Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Devonshire said they pushed to have the games played in New Zealand and when expressions of interest were put out, Rotorua jumped at the chance.

Its bid was strong.

Rotorua had secured itself as the home of Māori league thanks to hosting rangatahi and mens and women’s tournaments over the years. It came down to two cities and Rotorua was successful.

Devonshire said a lot of the groundwork was done by the Rotorua Lakes Council’s former sports development manager, Steve Watene.

There was great follow-up work done by the council’s deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi and his team and Te Arawa delegates, Devonshire said.

“Everyone did a great job and it came together.”

He said given the cultural significance of the event, Rotorua’s successful bid was obvious.

“It’s a coming together of indigenous cultures for the first time in Aotearoa. It’s more than just a game and it’s about aroha and manaakitanga and that’s what Te Arawa is known for.”

Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Arawa kaumātua Sir Toby Curtis was heavily involved and was quoted speaking about the announcement of the winning bid in July last year - a month before he died.

“We are at a stage where people are starting to visit our shores again. We’ve got to become more internationally conscious because the future relies on how we relate to the rest of the world – not just Aotearoa, New Zealand.”

A Rotorua Lakes Council media statement announcing the successful bid said an economic impact from the match was expected to generate about $4 million in revenue.

Mayor Tania Tapsell told the Rotorua Daily Post hosting the matches gave the city a chance to showcase itself on an international stage while supporting indigenous players.

“This event brings a much-needed boost of excitement after a challenging three years for Rotorua. We warmly welcome visitors who will also be providing welcome support for local businesses.”

Council wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said there were a number of benefits from the event including reinvigorating Rotorua and creating a legacy that was relevant to Māori culture.

“It’s also about the economic benefits for local businesses and rebuilding the event sector in the post Covid era. There’s also a longer-term view taken when it comes to high profile events because of the exposure they bring to Rotorua – this event, for example, is being broadcast to more than 110 countries so the benefits of big events are both immediate and longer term.”

The week has provided the opportunity for thousands of locals to interact with the league players, from signings and photo opportunities at Harvey Norman, a fun day playing games together at Rotorua Intermediate and a public jersey presentation at the Night Market.

”There’s also a longer-term view taken when it comes to high-profile events because of the exposure they bring to Rotorua – this event, for example, is being broadcast to more than 110 countries so the benefits of big events are both immediate and longer term.”

The Sanford boys (from left) Wynston, 13, Royce, 11, and Floyd, 9, gear up for today's game. Photo / Supplied

Among the fans appreciating the opportunity in our hometown are the Sandfords. Mum Katty Sandford said her three sports-mad boys, Wynston, 13, Royce, 11, and Floyd, 9, got All Stars singlets for Christmas as the countdown began for their family to go to today’s match.

“As an Australian living abroad for 13 years in Rotorua I couldn’t be more proud of how New Zealand embraces all cultures. This game is particularly special to my whanau and I as it represents both sides of our whakapapa. Whatever the score, we are all winners.”

What you need to know

Coverage of the games will be broadcast to 110 countries worldwide across SKY New Zealand, Nine Network, Fox League, and on NRL Live Pass

Tickets are available from NZD$40 for adults and NZD$85 for families via nrl.com/tickets and from the stadium at Gates 3 and 2 from 12 noon.

Gate 3 is main entrance and Gate 2 is grandstand accessibility entrance

Stadium drop-off points are on Malfroy Rd at the Westbrook netball courts

Taxis and rideshare drop-off points are on Devon St at road closure point near Ray Boord Park

Parking is available on the Westbrook fields and Ray Board Park for $20 EFTPOS only, no cash. Entry is on Thebes St and Devon St.

Devon St West from Ray Boord Park to Pukehangi Rd will be closed from 8am to 10pm today.

You CAN take small picnic mats and rugs, some pre-prepared home food, empty re-usable plastic bottles and small bags

You CAN’T take alcohol, chilly bins, cans, glass bottles or containers, commercial food and professional camera equipment, flags, banners, chairs and umbrellas

Key times