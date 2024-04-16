The police Eagle helicopter was used in search and rescue operation at Okere Falls in Rotorua.

A missing man has been found injured after nearly 24 hours lost in the bush at Okere Falls in Rotorua.

The man and his friends were kayaking down the Kaituna River yesterday when he became separated from his kayak, police Senior Sergeant Graeme Hill said in a statement.

After making his way to the riverbank, he decided to walk the several-hour-long journey back to the 4WD track and then to their accommodation.





At 2.30pm, the man departed the rest of the group but by 9.30pm he had yet to make it home and police were called.

“As he was not carrying a Personal Locator Beacon, a large search operation began immediately, involving ground crews, and the Police helicopter, Eagle.”

The man was found at 1pm the next day at the bottom of a gully with a back injury, Hill said.

Land Search and Rescue volunteers cared for the man while a helicopter flew in to airlift him to hospital.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this operation,” said Hill.

“Search teams have worked through the night in challenging and dangerous terrain, and we’re grateful to be able to reunite the man with his family and friends.”