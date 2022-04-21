Jason Kauta went fishing off Tōrere in his orange and white dinghy on Sunday morning and has not returned. Photo / Supplied, NZME

The discovery of a chilly bin in the search for Bay of Plenty fisherman Jason Kauta has brought mixed emotions for the man's family.

A Coastguard aircraft spotted the bin, believed to Kauta's, washed up on Whale Island, off the coast of Whakatāne yesterday.

The 100-litre white bin had washed up since Tuesday's search of the area.

Kauta's niece Mia van den Broek said the news of the chilly bin find brought with it mixed emotions.

"I'm relieved that something of his has finally been found but sad because of the harsh truth I've told myself."

She said it was a struggle but needed to be grateful for the amazing times she and others had shared with him.

"There's still hope in finding him though, this is just the beginning of him coming back to his home on land, as the sea was his home," van den Broek said.

Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard found the item using a drone, due to sea conditions making it inaccessible, police said in a statement last night.

Land Search and rescue personnel and Surf Life Saving will continue searching the coastline today.

Kauta went fishing off Tōrere in his orange and white dinghy on Sunday morning and has not returned. Poor weather and sea conditions have hampered the search.

Police continue to ask people who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere to Maketū to be vigilant and report any sighting of a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket by contacting Police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.