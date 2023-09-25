Delia Le Vaillant and Petera Kingi have been jailed for an armed robbery which took place at the Westend Tavern. Photo / Andrew Warner

High on methamphetamine, Petera Kingi pulled a black balaclava over his face, put white socks over his hands, armed himself with “a pistol” and walked into a Rotorua tavern.

Delia Le Vaillant was waiting nearby down a side street in a white ute ready to be the getaway driver.

Four people were inside the Westend Tavern on Old Taupō Rd when Kingi entered on February 11, 2021 at 2.20pm.

He approached an employee and threatened them with what appeared to be a pistol before taking $1100 from the till.

Kingi ran across Old Taupō Rd to York St, where Le Vaillant picked him up, and they drove south towards Tokoroa.

When they were arrested, the pair denied they were involved.

The details of their offending were outlined by Judge Tony Snell in the Rotorua District Court yesterday, as he sentenced them to prison — four years for Kingi and five years for Le Vaillant.

The sentencing hearing came after the pair entered guilty pleas to aggravated robbery almost two years after committing the crime.

Judge Snell explained why Le Vaillant’s sentence was longer, saying they were both equally culpable for the armed hold-up, but Le Vaillant had 47 previous convictions and had breached her electronically monitored bail.

Judge Snell said given Le Vaillant had already served nearly three years in custody, she would be eligible for parole almost immediately.

Delia Le Vaillant was sentenced to five years' jail. Photo / Andrew Warner

Appearing for Le Vaillant, Andy Schulze told the judge the 38-year-old was the long-time partner of the late Mongrel Mob member Rex Maney, which led to a “hardened habitual drug-taking cycle”.

Judge Snell noted she told a report writer this year she was “stoned” on methamphetamine and short of money, and the robbery seemed like a good way to pick up quick cash.

However, she told another report writer she had been clean of methamphetamine for four years and was motivated to go to rehabilitation.

Judge Snell noted the defendant was “trying to find balance between your own family and your Mongrel Mob family”.

Her end prison sentence was reduced to five years from a starting point of six years.

The pair’s guilty pleas came on the second day of their trial earlier this year after it was discovered CCTV footage supplied by the Crown could be enhanced to clearly show Le Vaillant and Kingi in the ute at the time of the robbery.

Petera Kingi was sentenced to four years in jail for aggravated robbery. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kingi’s lawyer, Andy Hill, argued his client would have admitted his role earlier — and therefore avoided the delay — had the Crown’s video evidence been presented in the way it was produced at trial. He asked that Kingi still be given a discount of 15 per cent for his guilty plea.

Judge Snell said both offenders would have known they were guilty but “were prepared to test your hand” to see if it could be proved. He gave the couple discounts of 10 per cent for their guilty pleas.

Kingi’s cultural report showed he was exposed to drugs and alcohol at a young age and had involvement with the Mongrel Mob.

He had 15 previous convictions for drugs, dishonesty and violence, but there was a gap between 2002 and 2019 where there was no offending.

“I’m not sure if that is because you left the country, but there are no offences in New Zealand in that period.”

Kingi was also given discounts for the 12 months he had spent on electronically monitored bail and factors in his cultural report. His end prison sentence was reduced from a starting point of six years to four years.

Judge Snell said the four patrons and staff member inside the tavern would have been “terrified” by what happened.

“They don’t expect to see someone coming in brandishing what appears to be a pistol demanding money.”

