Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Methamphetamine-fuelled armed robbery of Rotorua’s Westend Tavern sees Petera Kingi and Delia Le Vaillant jailed

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
Delia Le Vaillant and Petera Kingi have been jailed for an armed robbery which took place at the Westend Tavern. Photo / Andrew Warner

Delia Le Vaillant and Petera Kingi have been jailed for an armed robbery which took place at the Westend Tavern. Photo / Andrew Warner

High on methamphetamine, Petera Kingi pulled a black balaclava over his face, put white socks over his hands, armed himself with “a pistol” and walked into a Rotorua tavern.

Delia Le Vaillant was waiting nearby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post