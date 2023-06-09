Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Mark Lister: Should I pay off the mortgage, or invest that extra cash?

By
4 mins to read
Should you pay off the mortgage faster, or use that extra cash to invest? Photo / NZME

Should you pay off the mortgage faster, or use that extra cash to invest? Photo / NZME

OPINION

Should I pay off the mortgage faster, or use that extra cash to invest?

This is always a common question, but it’s especially relevant today.

Mortgage rates are at 15-year highs, with borrowing costs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post