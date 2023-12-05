Kawerau Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 74-year-old Matthew Weko.

He was last seen on November 30 at his home on River Rd, a police statement said today.

He was wearing dark blue track pants, and a dark blue jacket with a black fleece jacket underneath.

Police and Weko’s family have concerns for his wellbeing, the statement said.

Anyone who had seen Weko or has information on his whereabouts was urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 231205/6645.



