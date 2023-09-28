Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Kia mōhio pū hoki tātau katoa ki te mana nui o te whakapapa

Ko te whakapākehātanga o te kupu Kīkoro nei hai tā Ngairo ko,” The Gigolo’.

Ko te ngako o te waiata nei, he kōrero i ngā take o te ai tangata o te moe wāhine, o te moe tāne me ngā tini kaupapa e noho hāngai ana ki tēnei kaupapa ko te moe tangata. He ahakoa moe tāhae, he ahakoa moe pūremu, he ahakoa moe kairau he ahakoa moe tane ki te tane, wahine ki te wahine.

Mātua ko aronga nui ko te manaaki me te tiaki i te tangata nōna e moe tangata ana.

He hua anō e puta mai ana nō te wā i tito ai te waiata nei ko te tini o ngā tāne e hinga māuiui ana i te mate paipai me te kiritona.

Tapiringia ki ēnei raruraru ko te whakamā o te tangata he mataku nōna ki te haere ki te takuta, nā reira i piki ai te tataunga o te hunga māuiui, ā, i tahuri mai ngā whare hauora me ngā rangatira ki te kimi rongoā e ora anō ai te tangata, me te mea hoki e mātau ai te hunga taipakeke ki te moe tangata. Me pēwhea ia e tiaki i tōna wahre tangata?

Me pēwhea ia e tiaki i tōna ure? Enei kaupapa pakeke.

Ka rua o ngā take nui ko te piki haere o ngā māmā e hapū ana he ahakoa ko te nuinga o rātau e taitamariki tonu ana whai hoki e noho takitahi ana.

Nā reira ka titongia e Ngairo tēnei waiata hai aha? Hai whakamātara i a tātau katoa. Mā te titiro whakamuri e mana ai te haere whakamua. Kia mōhio pū hoki tātau katoa ki te mana nui o te whakapapa. Tiakina, atawhaitia, manaakingia tō tātau mauri whakaheke.

Ki te tū nenehawa noa te tangata, me e roa e ware ana ka mimiti te mana o te tangata ka rite tātau ki te iwi o Maruiwi i toromi ai ki ngā wai haruru o Hapekituarangi. “Waiata whakatoi”

Te Tangata Kīkoro

Ko koe he haututu he rite ki te kutu

Te kii a nga wahine mā

Tangata kīkoro, to mahi i ngā po

Aue taukuri e ko e

Me tupato koe ki nga ngāngara

Hai nohonoho o pū huruhuru

Whai tika koe e tama

Mutu au mahi nanakia

Ka puta mai he tino tangata

Aue te kimi noa

Kai hea ra koe ra e hoa

Te tangata kīkoro

Aue te tama whakaipoipo

Hi aue Hi!

Legendary composer Ngairo Heretaunga.

English Translation

This song Tangata Kikoro translates to “The Gigolo” and it was written in a time and place where I had nieces and nephews be coming of age and beginning their new journey into adulthood and the unforgettable stages of puberty that some parents, I’m sure would have interesting tales to tell.

Anyway, I’m sure we can all gather what the moral of this waiata entails without going into too many depths about it, and it just so happens that a particular nephew comes to mind as I tell this story, as this story was inspired from the true events that unfolded and the trials and tribulations he faced as a result of having unprotected hugs and nose burning hongi contact, and it also happened to be his first ever visit to Nurse Patu rākau at the Sexual Health Clinic.

The message is clear, and we must all look after our tinana, and what we allow into our own individual places and spaces. Our tinana are our temples so just a friendly reminder to take care out there while having fun and remember “Your health is your wealth”.

This song was inspired and written with regards to these historical events that took place and unfolded and that it be lesson and a reminder to us all that we all play a part in ensuring the importance of our whakapapa be protected, because generations create generations and the legacy we create will determine what tomorrow will bring and look like, as the key to life is understanding patterns, and you are the architect of your life.

Me anga whakamua.

Waiata whakatoi

Te Tangata Kīkoro

You’re just a flyby Joe that wants to get down low

as said by all of those you let go.

You are a giggalo and you are not alone

and just a no-good cousin Joe

You! Must! Protect! Yourself! against! STI’s

that hide in places, and that becomes their home.

Do right by yourself sunshine

and right the wrongs like the shimmering moonlight

Just to become the man I won’t let go.

Oh how I let you get me.

where are you now oh! dear you get me.

the giggalo has flown to Mexico.

There once was giggalo called Cousin Joe. Hi!



