The owners of a Kawerau newsprint mill say it is too soon to speculate on whether a review of the business will lead to job losses.
Norske Skog says it is exploring "all options" for the future of its Tasman mill, which employs 160 people and has been operating inthe small Bay of Plenty town for 65 years.
The Norwegian company's announcement has raised urgent questions in Kawerau, population 7150, including from the town's mayor who said changes could have a "huge" on the eastern Bay of Plenty, but it did "no good to panic just yet".
In a statement issued by Norske's head office in Oslo at the weekend, the company said it had announced to employees and stakeholders it was starting a process to identify alternative production options for its Tasman newsprint mill in Kawerau.
It said this was a result of the rapid, negative and likely irreversible impact Covid-19 had on the industry in the region.
It was "premature" to be talking about job losses or redundancies until all options for the mill were explored, he said.
"We shouldn't speculate at this stage."
KPMG, an accounting agency, had been engaged to help ensure a "rigorous process to evaluate alternatives".
"The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for Norske Skog's products has been dramatic. The Australasian market for publication grades has declined by 25 per cent compared to 2019."
Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell said he had not been made aware of Norske Skog's plans but the council would back the company all the way.
The mill was one of the town's largest ratepayers, but Campbell said it did "no good to panic just yet".
If a significant change was to be made at the mill, he believed job losses would be "more than likely on the cards". He said the impact of that would be "huge" and widely felt throughout the eastern Bay of Plenty.
He believed, however, the business was simply changing tack in an ever-changing environment and things were not "as dire as they seem".