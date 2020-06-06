Agriculture, forestry, wood processing, tourism, tertiary education, health and manufacturing are some of the major industries Rotorua can count on for long-term economic stability of its businesses and residents.

These industries also regularly attract new business ventures, highly skilled residents and international students to live, work, study and play in the destination.

What do you believe should happen in order to revitalise and rebuild the local/regional economy?

One of Rotorua's biggest strengths is the history of collaboration between iwi, local businesses, local government and central government.

That collaborative approach is more important than ever if we want to build back better as we position Rotorua for recovery.

That's why we've set up the Rotorua Inc. Whakahouhia te Whare Ohanga Steering Group to curate Rotorua's Covid-19 response, recovery and reinvigoration strategy.

Driven by diverse representation from the business sector, this group is coming up with plans for innovative and sustainable business and sector development that aligns with Rotorua's unique strengths.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne. Photo / Supplied

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected tourism in the Coastal Bay of Plenty?

Like many sectors, tourism in the Coastal Bay of Plenty has been devastated by the impact of Covid-19. The closure of New Zealand's borders leaves us all with a limited market.

Travel is a product that is impacted by consumers' discretionary spending.

The impact of Covid-19 has shown us how vast the tourism economy is and the contribution visitors make to our community. Tourism is a vital economic sector for the whole country, especially the regions of New Zealand.

What are you doing to ensure tourism in the Coastal Bay of Plenty survives the pandemic and/or thrives after it?

We are working closely with the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce and Priority One to help affected businesses across the Coastal Bay of Plenty to access the support available. We welcome the Government's support.

Tourism Bay of Plenty has developed a multi-stage plan to support our local tourism businesses during each alert level and beyond.

Last month, Tourism Bay of Plenty launched a new campaign, noplacelikehome.co.nz, for our Coastal Bay of Plenty locals and their visiting friends and relatives because we know that this connection is a big driver for domestic travel to our region.

We're also working with our central North Island partners on an inter-regional campaign that highlights the diverse and remarkable experiences on offer within a short travel time.

Meanwhile, we're maintaining our brand presence in key international markets to ensure we are still being considered by future travellers when border restrictions allow.

Tourism Bay of Plenty's three-year strategy, Te Hā Tāpoi | The Love of Tourism 2019-2022, was described as "prescient" for its future-focused, regenerative approach to tourism.

The strategy lays out a 30-year vision to make tourism in the Coastal Bay of Plenty more resilient, more collaborative and more regenerative for our people and place. This strategy will guide tourism in the Coastal Bay of Plenty post-Covid-19 and beyond.

What are the benefits and challenges of running a tourism business in the Coastal Bay of Plenty?

Times are tough in the tourism industry right now but tourism businesses in the Coastal Bay of Plenty are well versed in dealing with challenges.

We rally together in times of crisis, such as during the tragic eruption of Whakaari White Island, and now Covid-19.

The Coastal Bay of Plenty is well-positioned to rebuild our tourism economy. We will ensure that we build a sustainable visitor economy for the benefit of our community.

What do you believe should happen in order to revitalise and rebuild the visitor economy in the Coastal Bay of Plenty?

Domestic visitors are the Coastal Bay of Plenty's most significant market and so we're pouring much of our efforts into drawing Kiwis back. Domestic visitor spend reached $864 million to the year-ending March 2020, comprising 77.9 per cent of the Coastal Bay of Plenty's total visitor spend of $1.109 billion.

We need Kiwis to explore their own backyard and celebrate the beauty of Aotearoa. When you have friends and family come to stay, show them the best of the Bay by experiencing what visitors are enticed from all over the world to do.