Firefighters check out the burned out remains of The Village Shop in Ngongotahā after fire overnight. Photo / Laura Smith

A block of businesses at Ngongotahā are without power after fire tore through a shop overnight.

Local dairy The Village Shop was left smoke damaged and sodden after firefighters fought a fire in the premises early today.

Firefighters were called to the shop at 1.20am.

Fire Northen Communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the 5x15m fire was “well involved” when crews arrived and backup was called for.

Firefighters entered the building and fought the fire until 4am when it was eventually contained, Underdown said.

The fire engulfed the shop but was understood not to have badly affected the surrounding buildings due to concrete firewalls. However, the fire damaged the electrics for the block of businesses, which have been left without power this morning, Underdown said.

A fire investigator on the scene today was expected to help determine the cause.



