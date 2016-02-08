Cheaper flights as seats double

The news is good for Rotorua's economy, according to local business and tourism officials.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said with landing fees based on passenger numbers any increase in capacity would help the airport's bottom line.

"It's a fantastic development, Air New Zealand has put a lot more capacity into Rotorua and this is an example of that.

"We are very supportive of their efforts and if they can attract more passengers then it's very good for the airport," Ms Brewer said.

Destination Rotorua general manager Oscar Nathan said the move to the larger capacity Q300 aircraft was perfect for the route as Rotorua was becoming a more popular destination for Aucklanders and international tourists coming from Auckland.

"Air New Zealand had indicated for a while now this would be happening. It's great for us in terms of passenger numbers and pricing," he said.

"It does allow for good size groups to travel here alongside domestic passengers."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darrin Walsh said it was a good move for both tourism and businesses.

"In the past the only thing that really let them down was pricing, even if we drove to Auckland it would be a lot cheaper.

"But it allows more tourists to come here and flying to Auckland for training of staff is a good thing too.

"With the 50-seater it does provide the cheaper seats and if you get in early you can get those cheaper flights," Mr Walsh said.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the news was great for Rotorua while the district was in the middle of an unprecedented tourism season.

"And we are still waiting for increased volumes of Chinese tourists to boost this even more. They like to travel in groups and the increased capacity will be very good for them."

Mrs Chadwick said it would also provide more ammunition for Rotorua to push its business case for direct flights to and from Queenstown.