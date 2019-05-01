A Rotorua man is happy and proud to finally be sharing his dream book about Rotorua with the community.

Vishal Sharma launched his coffee table book Places of Pride Rotorua Rotovegas of New Zealand last night at Heritage Farm.

The book is broken up into sections on Rotorua which include tourism, hospitality, lifestyle, Māori culture, the story of Hinemoa and Tutanekai, and insider tips.

He started working on the book in 2016, but had many trips back and forth to India in 2017, which slowed the process down.

He says his motive and inspiration for the book came from being a part of Rotorua's community.

"Rotorua is my home away from another home. I'm very passionate about Rotorua."

Vishal says with his background in tourism and media, he wanted to make the book with the aim of helping to promote Rotorua globally.

He says he wants to launch the book, get feedback from the community and see what support it will get so he can take it further from here.

The book was designed and printed in India, but he wanted a Kiwi-style book and had people who helped him write it in a Kiwi way, he says.

Vishal says he feels happy and proud to be launching his book.

"I have invested my time, money and all my emotions into it, and my family has really supported me."