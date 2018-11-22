It was on the back of Talei Morrison's Smear Your Mea campaign that former Maori All Black Joe Royal came up with a Movember Fundraiser.

Royal, who also hails from Rotorua and whose fiancee Kelly Morrison is a cousin of Talei's, trained for 24 hours at his brother's gym f45 Tamaki, to raise $2500 for the cause.

"I'm not even sure where the idea came from. I think Kelly and I were sitting there talking about fundraising events that were being held and I suggested we train for 24 hours and see what would unfold."

He said he thought he would be doing most of the 24-hour session by himself with his fiancee cheering him on but it turned out quite differently.

"I posted what I was going to do on my Facebook page and asked if anyone wanted to join in."

Royal was eventually joined by seven others, nicknamed "the magnificent eight" who completed 24 hours of training. That's 18 workout sessions in 24 hours, lasting between 45 minutes to an hour each.

"Each session had at least 15 people in it, even the ones in the early hours of the morning. I think it became quite clear earlier on in the evening, there were a few people who were going to stick around and take on more than one session."

He said the support was awesome and the atmosphere throughout the entire time was uplifting.

"There was heaps of laughter, singing and even dancing, it's a bit easier to keep going when everyone is having a good time."

He said it did get a little tough during the night when the body was becoming sleep deprived and fatigued.

The "magnificent eight" started at 5.30pm on Friday, finished at 5.30pm on Saturday, cleaned up the gym, then went home.

"I treated myself with a pizza but there must have been a bit of adrenalin still pumping because I didn't go to bed until about 10.30pm."

Royal said it had been an honour to continue the legacy left by Talei.

"She did so much for women's health by encouraging them to have their cervical smears.

"To be able to not only raise money, but also to raise awareness for our men, about prostate checks and other men's health issues, is an honour.

"To incorporate that message into training for 24 hours was something I could manage quite easily and it was definitely done on the back of the work Talei did."

He is also growing a Movember moustache but said it was still in the straggly stage.