A low-hanging powerline on Te Ngae Rd is believed to be the root of a power outage affecting 92 customers in Ngapuna this afternoon.

A police media spokesman said police were called about the line at 5.05pm and a truck had been sent to clear it.

He said there was no information as to how the line came to hang so low but the wires have since been removed and the area cleared.

Power was cut to the area at 5.11pm, according to the unison website.

Customers on Te Ngae Rd, Allen Mills Rd, Tarawera Rd, Hamiora Pl, Dixon Rd, Church Rd, Vaughan Rd and Hona Rd have been affected.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 6.30pm.

Fire crews attended to help police.