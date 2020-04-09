Just a few months after Tauranga hosted it's sixth One Love Festival, international and local artists who have performed on the stage over the years will share their talents once again.

However, instead of flocking to the Wharepai Domain, the performers will entertain fans from the safely of their own bubbles at home and crowds will get to watch and interact with artists through their screens as part of the new One Love Garage Project series.

Organiser Pato Alvarez, from pato Entertainment, said the series would feature acoustic sets from lead vocalists from eight musical acts performing for up to 45 minutes, streaming from the One Love Facebook page.

"This project has come together in a matter of days. As soon as we put the word out to some friends of the One Love Festival, NZ and some international acts were super keen to be involved," Alvarez said.

"This is not a money maker for us or the artists. Everyone involved is doing this to give back to the community in a time of need."

Included on the schedule are international performances from America-based Common Kings and Josh Wawa, and Hawaii's Kolohe Kai as well as Kiwi musicians Katchafire, Stan Walker, Che Fu, Maoli and Three Houses Down + General Fiyah. All artists have performed at One Love festivals in Tauranga over the years.

"Artists will play a selection of their top hits plus take some requests from fans. They will also answer some questions that fans have, so make sure you tune in," he said.

Each set will be performed at 7pm on separate nights from tomorrow .

With two weeks of alert level 4 lockdown complete, Alvarez said the One Love Garage Project was a way to help bring some fun and enjoyment to people struggling with isolation.

"Isolation can be pretty scary and lonely for some people so we wanted to create this series to restore as much normality as possible. Music brings people together and there is no better time than right now to feel connected with some of your favourite artists," Alvarez said.

One Love Garage Project schedule:

Friday, April 10: Kolohe Kai.

Saturday, April 11: Common Kings.

Monday . April 13: Josh Wawa.

Wednesday, April 15: Che Fu.

Thursday, April 16: Three Houses Down and General Fiyah.

Friday, April 17: Katchafire.

Saturday, April 18: Stan Walker.

Sunday, April 19: Maoli.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website