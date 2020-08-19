Damage caused to Northland's infrastructure by last month's massive storm that dumped 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours will cost more than $18 million.

And that cost does not include the many millions more worth of damage done to private property across Northland.

Northland was devastated by a storm on July 17-18 that dumped 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours. It led to widespread flooding and slips, with water entering dozens of homes and blocking regional roads. Two slips still have State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge, in the Far North, closed with repairs expected to take six weeks or more.

Many people are still mopping up after the storm, with some stores in central Whangārei yet to reopen.

Whangārei District Council said one month on from the storm the clean-up, repair and restoration continues around the district and heavy rain overnight Tuesday/Wednesday has not helped things, causing more damage to the water-logged earth.

The council has around 730 roading repair jobs from the July 17-18 storm and it will take many months to get everything sorted out.

There were also at least three roads closed yesterday morning as a result of overnight rain.

READ MORE:

• More heavy rain for Northland as region still cleaning up from last month's devastating storm

• Torrential rain in Northland closes highways, floods homes

• Weather: Late winter storm - heavy rain to hit New Zealand including Auckland, Northland

• Weather warning: Northland, Auckland set to be hit by rain deluge

Advertisement

Digger crews are systematically working down sections of roads around the district and clearing slips and culvert entrances as they go along. Culvert clearing and slips should be fixed by the end of October, WDC CEO Rob Forlong said.

The July 17/18 storm caused about $2.65m of damage to the Far North District Council's roading network, including this washout at Oromahoe Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Unfortunately the storm caused at least $8m in damage to the district's infrastructure, he said.

"We still have a huge job ahead of us, getting things back to normal," Forlong said.

"We have a very long list and we are working to a schedule to complete the work as quickly as we can. Not only did we have this weather event, but rainfall has been occasionally heavy since then, sometimes damaging the very repairs we have been working on."

People can report potholes, blocked culverts, slips and other problems in Whangārei on 09 430 4200 (freephone 0800 932 463).

Damage to Northland's state highways from the July 17/18 storm has cost $5.9m, excluding the cost of fixing repairs on Mangamuka Gorge, above, that are still being worked on.

The New Zealand Transport Agency estimates the cost of storm response and repairs to the Northland state highway network at $5.9m. This doesn't include the final repair bill for the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1, south of Kaitaia, which remains closed due to a series of massive slips.

Far North District Council estimates at least $2.65m of repairs will be needed on its roading network from the storm.

Kaipara District Council has estimated damage to its infrastructure will be around $710,000.