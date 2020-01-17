Road and footpath widening on 15th Ave for the corridor improvement project will take place this week.

The project had been long-awaited after the Tauranga City Council originally announced the $1.6 million first stage of the project was to start in July last year.

A short time later, it was announced the works would be delayed in order to assess safety, functionality and strategic aspects of the plan.

Residents at the time voiced the urgency for the project to get under way.

The council announced in late August that works would officially start in September.

The changes aimed to make the intersection operate safely and efficiently, particularly during the afternoon peak travel time. About 26,000 vehicles use the corridor every day.

Both lanes will remain open with pedestrian provisions in place.

Cyclists and pedestrians were encouraged to use the 14th Ave and 16th Ave routes to bypass the works site.