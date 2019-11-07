A temporary trial aimed at improving traffic flow on State Highway 2 near Katikati is being actioned this month.

The trial, on November 22 and 24 from 1pm to 7pm, will test a possible method for reducing delays experienced during the peak Christmas and summer holiday season.

Acting director regional relationships Ross I'Anson said the trial will be focused on the SH2 and Beach Rd intersection, which has historically had an impact on traffic flow during holiday periods.

"The trial involves implementing a no-right-turn into and out of Beach Rd, which means access to and from Beach Rd will be left-turn only into and out of SH2 for the duration of the trial."

He said the alternative route was only for traffic that would otherwise be turning right into or out of Beach Rd.

Traffic heading straight through Katikati will not be impacted and will remain on the state highway for the duration of their travel through the town.

"This will allow us to test if removing the right-turn option helps improve traffic flow through Katikati."

If the trial is successful, this may be replicated over the Christmas and summer holiday period, he said.

Detours and delays will be clearly signposted.

The following detours will be signposted during the trial:

Alternative access for right turn into Beach Rd

Northbound traffic wanting to access residential Katikati, that would usually turn right into Beach Rd, will be redirected down Fairview Rd.

Alternative access for right turn out of Beach Rd

Traffic coming from Beach Rd heading north (towards Waihi) will be redirected down Carisbrooke St, right into Jocelyn St and right on to SH2.