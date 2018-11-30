The wet weather did not dampen the spirits of hundreds of Tauranga pupils who marched the city streets dressed in orange to promote road safety.

Joint Road Safety Committee chairwoman Margaret Murray-Benge said about 600 primary and intermediate pupils were part of yesterday's Orange Day Parade.

Pupils marched with road safety banners from The Strand next to the waka, along Harington, Willow, Spring, Grey and Elizabeth streets.

They continued down Devonport Rd to The Strand to finish at the Edgewater Fan on the Tauranga Waterfront.

The school's banners were judged by a panel from the police, councillors and the chair of the Joint Road Safety Committee.

Murray-Benge said the banners would be displayed outside each school to continue promoting the road safety message.

"It was great to see so many children out there sending out the message of road safety."