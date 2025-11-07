Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council closes Mauao, involves police after fireworks repeatedly used on sacred maunga

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Tauranga City Council and Mauao Trust have condemned people illegally letting off fireworks on Mauao. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council and Mauao Trust have condemned people illegally letting off fireworks on Mauao. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council says a full overnight closure will be in place on Mauao over the next three nights after fireworks were let off on the maunga on multiple nights this week.

The council said it was preparing to file a police complaint.

Strategic community relations adviser Laura Thomson-Bache told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save