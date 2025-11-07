Tauranga City Council and Mauao Trust have condemned people illegally letting off fireworks on Mauao. Photo / NZME
Tauranga City Council says a full overnight closure will be in place on Mauao over the next three nights after fireworks were let off on the maunga on multiple nights this week.
The council said it was preparing to file a police complaint.
Strategic community relations adviser Laura Thomson-Bache toldthe Bay of Plenty Times the council was in the process of filing a police report after fireworks were lit on Mauao on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
“We will be providing all relevant information, including images of individuals who may have been involved. As this will soon be a police matter, we’re unable to answer questions about the investigation.”
The council said in a statement this afternoon Mauao would be fully closed from 7pm to 5am, from today until Monday morning, to protect the maunga and ensure public safety. Fencing and signage would be in place at all closure points.
On January 1, Matheson, with Tauranga friends Nadeen Mitchell and Louise Prastiti, launched an online nationwide Fireworks Impact Database for people to log harm to people, animals, property and the environment.
Mitchell said the database had nearly 300 responses as of November 6.
