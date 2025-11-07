Thomson-Bache said the council had four Māori wardens on-site from 7pm to 11pm last night.

“Despite their presence, fireworks were again let off on Mauao. Unfortunately, due to the number of people spread across the maunga, it was not possible to contain the activity.”

She said the approximate time fireworks were let off last night and on Wednesday was between 8pm and 8.30pm.

“On Guy Fawkes night, they were set off at the summit, and last night they were lit at various elevated locations across the maunga.”

Thomas-Bache said she understood suspects of the November 5 fireworks incident were identified after footage captured by the council’s Tauranga Transport Operation Centre was reviewed.

A permanent fire ban has been announced for Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui to prevent fires like this one on Mauao several years ago.

In an earlier joint statement, the Mauao Trust and the council said using fireworks on Mauao was “illegal, dangerous and completely unacceptable”.

There is a permanent fire ban on Mauao, including on cigarette-smoking, using lighters, fireworks and lighting recreational fires.

A fire on Mauao in January 2016 destroyed about 4000sq m of vegetation.

A Mauao Trust representative earlier said the trust was “outraged and deeply concerned”.

“The 2016 fire caused devastating damage, and we cannot risk that happening again.”

Parliament’s petitions select committee heard evidence yesterday regarding three petitions calling for a total ban on the public sales of fireworks.

Supporters of the ban include the SPCA, NZ Veterinary Association, Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Animates.

Also backing the ban are Chris Rugaas from Oropi and Donna Matheson from Pāpāmoa Hills, whose horses had to be put down after being severely injured in November last year.

Matheson’s mare Remi bolted through a wire fence on November 6, 2024, and Rugaas’ breeding stallion Rockafella had to be put down in similar circumstances two days later.

On January 1, Matheson, with Tauranga friends Nadeen Mitchell and Louise Prastiti, launched an online nationwide Fireworks Impact Database for people to log harm to people, animals, property and the environment.

Mitchell said the database had nearly 300 responses as of November 6.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has introduced a member’s bill to ban the public sale and use of fireworks.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.