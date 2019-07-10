ON THE ROAD

I wrote about road rage a couple of weeks ago, identifying the sort of driver behaviour which makes us grumpy, and which could express itself as road rage. I listed 10 driving sins and asked what other factors make drivers angry. I was really asking us to reflect on our driving behaviour and to internalise other drivers' reaction to it – and I was told that is the wrong way to go about it. "End your story on a positive note and show how being courteous can dissipate anger development," the email message said. That sort of feedback is like gold as it tapped into a sense of potential driving positivity, as BP New Zealand launched its "Thank You Button" Campaign.

BP is one brand choice motorists often have a grudging relationship with. We can't drive without them. They sell us our fuel. Even though the actual fuel is pretty much the same across brands, BP claimed the "green" position, many marketing campaigns ago, and has continued to perpetuate the environment-friendly image.

Simplistically, marketing is about differentiating and creating a positive relationship with your brand and the "Thank You Button", it seems, is a great idea about how this could occur.

The company commissioned independent research relating to road rage and road courtesy. They found most of us had experienced road rage in our driving, but also, that most of us regarded ourselves as courteous drivers.

We want to show courtesy to other drivers but many of us are confused about the most suitable way to show this on the road. So they came up with the "Thank You Button".

This Kiwi-designed electronic device is in two parts - the Thank You button itself, a small button which clips onto the front air vent of the vehicle; and a green "thumbs up" light attached at the rear window for the driver behind to see. Just press the button and the light "thumbs up".

The research showed that despite 89 per cent of Kiwi drivers saying they show thanks to other drivers regularly, only 37 per cent feel they are shown the same amount of gratitude in return.

As well, when drivers are the recipient of thanks, 85 per cent admit to feeling a noticeable improvement in their mood.

What the research does not indicate, is how good it makes the person showing gratitude feel, for the good deed shown to them.

Based on the conventional wisdom that, "it is more rewarding to give than to receive", it seems to me the real motivation for installing a Thank You Button is that the driver gets as much of a feel-good hormone rush, as the person on the receiving end.

The pre-launch was about a month ago, with the multi-media campaign saying to expect them to be available last week. The email message arrived indicating the limited supply would be available from 8am the next day, and would be free with a $60 fuel or goods purchase.

So, it happened, the fuel was purchased and the Thank You Button is installed.

The issues for me are: when do you use it; does the driver receiving the "thumbs up" know what it means; and, does the whole exercise create a driver distraction? Well, I guess the further BP research will give us some answers to that.

As an initial using list for a newly installed "thumbs up" driver I would suggest using the "Thank You Button" when: a driver creates enough space to let you into a stream of traffic, whether merging or from a side street; a slower driver pulls over safely so that you can safely pass and, acknowledging other drivers' forbearance when you make a mistake - saying sorry.

This positive driving behaviour is what the "Thank You Button" is trying to encourage. It's a great initiative. Showing a little courtesy and goodwill to our fellow drivers will help to make our roads a happier, friendlier and safer place for us all.

• John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust, a former national councillor for NZ Automobile Association and former Whangārei District Council member.