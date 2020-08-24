Police are urging witnesses to a fatal crash in Mount Maunganui yesterday to come forward.

One person died in the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, in the area of the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp and Maunganui Rd.

Police were called to the scene about 5pm.

Five other people were also injured in the crash. One person with serious injuries, one person with moderate injuries, and three with minor injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Western Bay of Plenty road policing manager Senior Sergeant Rob Glencross said police would not be disclosing more details about the crash at this time.

Glencross said it was still too early in the Serious Crash Unit investigation to speculate what might have caused the crash. He said in terms of naming the deceased, some of the man's family lived overseas, which complicated matters.

"We want to make sure we make the appropriate notifications before publicly releasing his name."

Glencross urged anyone who witnessed the crash or had information which could help to come forward to the police.

• Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200823/8265.