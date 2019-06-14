Four people have been hurt in a three-car crash on State Highway 2, north of Tauranga.

Police were called to the crash south of Omokoroa Rd at 3.37pm and the road was partially blocked by the collision.

The NZTA has tweeted SH2 between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd is blocked and northbound traffic should use Barrett Rd, right on to Old Highway Rd then back on to the highway.

Southbound traffic can continue to use SH2.

Advertisement

St John tweeted that four people were being treated at the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said three cars were in a minor nose-to-tail.

UPDATE 5.25PM

Due to this crash. SH2 is blocked for NORTHBOUND traffic between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd. Northbound traffic use Barrett Rd, right onto Old Highway Rd then back onto SH2. Southbound traffic continue using SH2. ^MFhttps://t.co/tSTPsAELQR — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 14, 2019



The spokeswoman said two tow-trucks were called and a power pole had been hit and one lane was blocked.

The NZTA tweeted Youngson Rd, a section of SH2, was under stop-go traffic management.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one fire engine was called to the scene and was helping manage traffic.