One of Tauranga's longest-serving educators is retiring after 45 years in the profession. During his time at Otumoetai College, he would have taught "thousands" of Tauranga students, as well as reshaping how the subject of history is taught on a national scale. Caroline Fleming sits down with Bruce Farthing to find out a bit more about his long career.

Bruce Farthing always wanted to be a teacher.

He loved school growing up - from playing hockey to mixing chemicals in the science lab to researching history in the library, he knew it was the place for him.

His parents thought

Five things you might not know about Bruce Farthing: