The move to Covid-19 level 2 means that rest home residents can receive visitors again with strict risk protocols in place.

It is recommended that visits are limited to 30 minutes, restricted to one to two people, and in specific areas of the complexes.

Visitors will be asked to make the appointment by phone, provide tracing contact details, and to stay away if they are unwell.

Springvale Manor Rest Home acting manager Agnes Rado-Williamson said precautions were in place to welcome visitors under level 2.

"There will be a limit of two family members per visit and we have asked them to make appointments," she said.

"Residents are excited to see their families and we look forward to having visitors again but we don't want to see all the hard work and sacrifices of the previous level undone so the protocols will be strictly observed."

While family members will be welcomed at the front entrance, visiting health professionals, hairdressers and podiatrists will use the side entrance which has been used for deliveries during the earlier Covid-19 precaution levels.

All visitors will be asked to provide contact tracing details and, while families will be asked to wear some protective gear, service providers will be required to don full PPE gear.

"Our infection control protocols have been so effective that we have not had the usual colds and flu that we would normally see at this time of year," Rado-Williamson said.

"We have been pampering our residents during the lockdown phases and giving them nice skin treatments and massages."

Staffing ratios at Springvale Manor were increased before the start of level 4 and residents had been treated to extra music therapy as well as special menu items such as local honey and probiotic yoghurt.

"We will not be taking the step of taking visitor's temperatures when they arrive as the reading may not be accurate and it is intrusive," Rado-Williamson said.

Summerset Village communications manager Jenny Bridgen said staff in the care facility are well prepared for the level 2 phase.

"Visitors will make appointments by phone and after being screened at the door they will go straight to their relative's room and remain there during their visit.

"Our independent residents in the village will be able to welcome visitors the same as other households and we will no longer be checking people at the gate as we had been under previous levels."

Brigden said Summerset was extremely proud of how well staff and residents had managed the previous restrictions.

"We gave each facility an iPad so staff could help residents make video calls to their loved ones and they've been a huge hit.

"Some residents had never experienced the technology before."

Graham Wilkinson, president of the Retirement Villages Association which represents owner/operators, said the approximately 43,000 people in larger villages had been "protected, fed, invigorated, checked on and had camaraderie, even if from 2m plus. There is nothing but plaudits from residents and families."