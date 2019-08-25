New Zealand has high levels of obesity comparing unfavourably with other developed countries such as France. The causes are multi-factorial and reversing this will not be easy.

Something to consider in our eating habits is the approach to lunch in New Zealand. Recent research indicates that lunch should be the most important meal of the day.
I lived in Montesquie-Volvestre in France for many years — where rates of obesity are much lower — and was always impressed by how seriously the French took their lunch. This is also well supported in schools, as it is across Europe.

As throughout France,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.