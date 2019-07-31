Not many New Zealanders wouldn't at some point have set sail for the Land of Nod on a Sleepyhead mattress.

Like rust, it seems that sleep never sleeps, and the industry's all go.

With about 500 Auckland employees at sites in Otahuhu, Avondale and Glen Innes, Sleepyhead wants to expand, but it can't find a suitably large local site.

Solution: It wants to relocate to a 176ha rural site just north of Huntly.

Here, the company will triple its manufacturing space to 100,000sqm, creating up to 1500 new jobs. But that's only part of the master plan.

Over the next

