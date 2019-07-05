The lowest-polling candidate in the 2016 Whanganui District Council election, Matthew Urry, is back for another crack this year.

At 23, he returns with a purpose and said a lot had happened in the past three years, and he was not happy with some of the council.

"I want to be a voice for the people that need," he said.

His campaign will advocate to try and stop illegal rubbish dumping by installing cameras, get the port up and running with the help of government funding, and look into the local housing shortage.

Despite the council putting signs up and creating a new app for people to report rubbish dumping, Urry said not everyone, in particular senior citizens, had access to the internet.

"Getting cameras in may not stop the dumping but if we work closely with local community board it may slowly cut it down and I believe it will work in little steps," Urry said.

He is currently working with police and community patrols on the possibilities.

Urry hopes to launch his campaign at the end of next week and plans to have billboards and letter drops and go door knocking to talk with people.

"I want to get to know what the community wants and needs and to tell them they're not alone," he said.

"I feel some of the councillors don't do this any more."

Urry received 1171 votes in the last local body election, and with a lot of support, he was encouraged to give it another go.

"If I'm elected I'll make it 100 per cent my mission to not waste ratepayers' money. I'll open a space where anyone can pop in and chat."