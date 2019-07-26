Readers share their views on stories, columns and letters in the Whanganui Chronicle. What do you think? Scroll to the bottom to find out how to submit your own Letter to the Editor.

Aboriginal history

Investigative research, analysis and reflection allowed me to overturn the indoctrinated understanding I had regarding Aboriginal history in Australia, a history that was not taught in Australian schools until recent times. This questioning mindset prompted me to take up Mandy Donne-Lee's invitation. (Chronicle, July 23)

I viewed videos and read articles on creation.com describing, among many other things, the earth as being 6000 years old and fossils had formed in very short timeframes. The academics on the website did have PhDs, one in fact had obtained his at Victoria University in Wellington.

When my great great grandparents arrived in Australia from England in the 1850s, they in all probability believed earth was only 6000 years old. It was part of a belief system that saw Australia termed Terra Nullius, allowing settlers the freedom to massacre Aboriginal men women and children, put strychnine in the flour they gave them, as well as drive them off their lands, in some cases over cliffs, and therefore away from their daily food source.

From the 1920s, recognition of these wrongs done by several generations of early settlers prompted academics, firstly international and then national, to explore the past of Australia's first people. By digging down through many layers of sediment they discovered Aborigines had arrived in Australia more than 60,000 years ago. These academics had no preconceived ideas regarding when Aborigines first arrived and were openly surprised by what the collected evidence told them.

They went through the scientific steps of observation, experimentation, analysation and logical inductive reasoning to allow them to report their findings to the world. [Abridged]

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui

Making Britain great again

I think that, like another well-known journalist, Winston Churchill, Boris Johnson will use the power of words to inspire people. I know some people sneer at his rhetoric, but many Brits want their country to be great again, instead of being the laughing stock of the world. People want to feel good about themselves and their country. And Boris Johnson is far more academically able, quick-witted and intelligent than either Winston Churchill or Donald Trump. You'll allow a little flamboyancy and thinking outside the square, surely? Or do you think the British Parliament should continue to be boring for Britain?

RICHARD PEIRCE

Marton

Imagine there's no Heaven

Re Mandy Donne-Lee's letters to the Chronicle.

I am reluctant to break the news to her that there is no Heaven or Hell and no deity.

All religions are farcical and prey on human gullibility. Do not waste your life on Earth seeking eternal salvation. There is none! If I am wrong, "God help me!"

GRAHAM LEWIS

Whanganui

5G rollout concerns

In response to Donna Mummery (Chronicle, July 25), I too am very concerned with the rollout of 5G, and have been following the scientific research warning of the health consequences. It seems to me that the strong supporters are business people and economists ... because 5G gives potential for greater sales networking at higher speeds - thus generating more money ... which would be why governments are not opposing it.

On the same economic theme, we see very slow progress on climate change amelioration. All our consumerist machinations rely on quick cheaply produced plastics, rather than thinking through options that don't generate permanent damage the planet, but that require thought and change.

Frank Greenall says we could go to Mars ... or maybe we could fix Earth. The amount of money spent on space research is horrendous considering the poor shape we've led our own planet to.

And Robyn Peirce says vaccinating is a must, and talks about not taking advice from the "anti-brigade" ... Calling any group of people a "brigade" just because you disagree with their argument is a cop-out, as is belittling them because their research has brought about a different result than status quo.

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Castlecliff

