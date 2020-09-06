A local bridal shop has opened up a pop-up store to help raise money for the Whanganui Cancer Society.

Etcetera Bridal on Rutland St has set up a pop-up store called Daffodil Bridal at 131 Victoria Ave and donated more than 70 new wedding dresses from its stock to the organisation.

Kirsty Simpson, of Etcetera, said they were about to receive the dresses from New Zealand designer Katie Yeung to discount in their store, but Yeung said it would be a good opportunity to donate some of the older stock to make room for fresh styles.

Simpson said Etcetera loved the idea.

"It's so incredibly generous of them".

Simpson said the bridal shop has had enormous support from all over the country in the last two years. Brides everywhere, from Wellington to Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Hamilton and more, have come to get their dresses for their special day.

"It was really nice that we get to now give back and we thought the Whanganui Cancer Society was the perfect charity to support with this."

More than 70 new wedding dresses are for sale at the pop-up store. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Jane Burgess, from the Whanganui Cancer Society, said the organisation was "beyond grateful" to Simpson for her generosity.

Daffodil Bridal has set the prices for all the dresses at $250.

"There's always a bit of downtime between Daffodil Day and Relay for Life so this has come at the perfect time really," Burgess said.

"We are hoping to make $5000 to $10,000 - if more, that would be amazing."

Another 130 wedding dresses are also on sale in the store, and a cut of each sale will also go to the Cancer Society.

• Daffodil Bridal is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm-7pm, and Saturdays 10am-2pm. The final day is Saturday, September 19.