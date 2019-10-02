Repurposed art workshops, aiming to educate all generations on minimisation and sustainability, are taking place at the Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre over the next month.

The three workshops, hosted by organiser Esther Topfer and centre co-ordinator Elysabeth Wolter, will show anyone in the community what they can create with recycled and everyday items.

Topfer, who ran a sculpture garden project at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre last school holidays, said people were trying to find more creative solutions for their recyclables.

"It's being self-responsible, looking at your consumerism, buying better quality."

Wolter said although the workshops taught people that recycling is good, they were more about minimising products going to landfill and repurposing items.

"Recycling is the last thing we do. We've got it in our heads we should recycle but actually it's about minimising and buying less. The less we buy, the less we have to repurpose and recycle."

The first workshop, held on September 21, was on how to use the materials to make creations with Hadi Gurton, of Sustainable Whanganui.

A number of children and adults attended, making hanging pot plants out of plastic fizzy bottles.

Wim, a man who often goes to the library to play cards, made a robot out of recycled items.

Topfer said it was important to create communities and community hubs, such as the Castlecliff and Gonville libraries, where people could be involved and talk about issues.

The second workshop on October 5 is for ages 14 and older. Participants will make garden sculptures from recyclable items and Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre manager Dale Cobb will be the guest speaker.

Sustainable Whanganui co-ordinator Graham Pearson will speak at the third workshop on October 19. The workshop will focus on making art out of recyclable items.

Topfer said the guest speakers were not focused on art but on the environment and practical ways for people to make a difference.

"It's keeping goods in the system so that they don't just end up in the landfill and getting the most value out of the object."

Wolter is encouraging everyone to get products from the WhEB rooms behind the Resource Recovery Centre to make their creations.

There will also be special workshops for children aged 5-13 on October 9 and 23.

A repurposed art exhibition and competition will be held to wrap up the workshops.

Anyone in the community is welcome to enter and does not need to have attended the workshops, Wolter said.

Entries need to include a minimum of 85 per cent recycled materials.

It will be held at the Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre from 9.30am to 1.30pm on November 2 with the supreme award winner and prizes announced on the day.

Entries need to be submitted on October 31, between 11am and 6pm, at the centre.

There are three age group categories and if anyone wishes to sell their creations there will be 15 per cent commission on work for sale.

For more information contact Lizzie on 022 432 1521.