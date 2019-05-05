The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre was closed for a few hours on Saturday after a car ran into the wall in front of the plastic recycling bins.

"We were closed from around 10.30am until 1pm while we ascertained that no-one was injured and the damage was assessed," centre manager Dale Cobb said.

"The driver had a minor collision with another car and then I think he panicked and put his foot on the accelerator instead of the brake."

Cobb said emergency services were called to assess the drivers and the centre was closed as a precaution to ensure public safety.

Advertisement

"Saturday is a very busy day for us and we thought it was better for everyone's safety if we closed until it was sorted out.

"We're back to business as usual now."

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre opened in August 2013 as a one-stop shop for resource recovery and waste minimisation in Whanganui.

It operates as a 24/7 facility for dropping off glass, plastics, cans, clothing, paper and cardboard.

During opening hours you can drop off e-waste, tyres, whiteware and green waste.