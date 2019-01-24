

A community space where people can learn how to reduce, repair and upcycle is set to open in Whangārei.

The ReMakery will be run from a building on the corner of Woods Rd, behind Flipout in Whangārei.

A shipping container beside the door has been painted blue and will be home to the upcycle shop.

It's being co-ordinated by Habitat for Humanity Northland and project co-ordinator Laura Welsby said it's a space where the community can learn new skills as well as help save the planet.

"The whole concept is that it's a community space with workshops, events and the upcycle shop."

She said people can learn how to reduce, reuse, upcycle and repair to reduce items going to landfill.

"Turn things you might normally throw away into something."

The ReMakery will be open every Saturday, with a repair cafe on the first Saturday of the month.

"People can come and bring something that's broken and we'll have volunteers there to teach them how to fix it."

Volunteers include those with skills in sewing, welding and cabinetry.

The ReMakery has partnered with a host of other community organisations, including Wharebike, EcoSolutions, KombuChur, Sew Good and Boomerang Bags who will host workshops in the space.

A team of volunteers have also been busy making "unique pieces" for the upcycle store using items donated to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore.

Items so far include tables, chairs and candlesticks but the term upcycle covers anything that's been given a new lease of life.

The profits all go back to Habitat for Humanity and its housing project.

The official opening of the ReMakery is on February 16. It starts at 9am and is followed by two workshops to kick things off.

Welsby is also putting the call out for anyone in the community who wants to get involved and pass on their skills, or make a donation.

Already an industrial sewing machine and overlocker have been donated, and a woman who knows how to fix dolls, is one of several people to offer their skills.

She said the ReMakery is quite minimal at the moment, but they are "hoping it will grow and grow".

"It has the potential to grow into a real hub."

A calendar of workshops organised so far is available at theremakery.org.nz