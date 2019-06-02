Northland police ranks have been bolstered with eight new police constables joining the frontline.

It is the biggest contingent of new constables the region has seen since the Government announced funding for more officers across the country's thin blue line. They hit the beat last week.

The constables were given an official welcome to start their policing careers at Waikare Marae in the Bay of Islands with the region's top officer, Superintendent Tony Hill in attendance.

Front row: Jasmine Jones, Hannah Goodmon, Superintendent Tony Hill and Rochelle Edwards. Back row: John Walters, Fred Young, Jeneum King, Nicholas Ross, Te Puhi Rudolph. Photo/ Supplied

Hill said all the new staff were from across Northland, and it was great to have Northland people policing Northland.

"I felt privileged to be at the powhiri welcoming our eight newest recruits to Te Tai Tokerau. I think it will mean a lot to have people who know and love Northland as much as its people serving our communities here," Hill said.

"These new constables will bring a variety of skills and knowledge to the area, and I know they are itching to get to work and help keep our communities safe. I am confident that the leaders of the future will be amongst them."

He confirmed it was the biggest contingent of new constables the region had got since police funding was given a boost for more staff in 2017 and then again last year.

"It's really big for Northland, it's the biggest number we've ever had back. You would have heard the message that 1800 new staff are coming to NZ Police, so our slice of that is about 86 staff. So it's really great to have this occasion.

There are another 6 Northlanders graduating from college on June 7.

In April 2017, the Government announced the Northland police ranks would be boosted with an extra 66 police and the new officers would be phased in over four years .

Last year in August Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the number of new staff for the region would rise to 87 funded through a $298.8 million increase in Budget 2018 that built on an increase from the previous year.

Bush said the new staff would be in place no later than June 2023, and potentially sooner.

Anyone considering a career in the police can go to www.newcops.co.nz or call 0800 NEW COPS - 0800 639 2677. Or the next recruitment hui will be at Whangārei police Station on June 10 at 5pm.