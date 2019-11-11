The fishing wasn't exactly easy-going for those taking part in a local club's fortnightly contest earlier this month.

In his report from the 90 Mile Surfcasting Club field day on November 3, spokesman Jack Rogers said 44 members and three visitors went fishing from 9am to 5pm over a 2.9m tide high at 2.30pm over a mild sea and sunny conditions and eventually returned to weigh in 16 snapper, seven trevally and six kahawai.

The heaviest snapper of the day, thus first prize, weighing 6.76kg was caught by visitor Matt Climo while second place with the heaviest trevally was Amber Rogers 4.75kg, then Stephen Heka in third with the event's heaviest kahawai at 1.75kg.

The other placegetters were, Milton Arnold 5.67kg snapper 4, Roger Hall 3.01kg trevally 5, Shaun Williams 1.26kg kahawai 6, Matt Becker 4.20kg snapper 7, Craig Rogers 1.67kg trevally 8, Dave Hallett 1.21kg kahawai 9, and, (junior member) Jackson Rogers 3.37kg snapper 10.

Advertisement

The day's haggle of 2.80kg snapper was won by Becker with a 2.96kg specimen, while Milton Arnold was presented with the most active angler prize after weighing in 12.32kg of fish followed by Matt Becker 11.96kg and Roger Hall 8.85kg with Jackson Rogers claiming junior bragging rights with 4.79kg of fish.

The club's next field day is the ANZCO Foods 24-Hour Weekender this weekend. Fishing will take place from 9am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday over a 3.2m tide high at 12.51pm. For further information, contact Jack Rogers during working hours (09)408-2660.