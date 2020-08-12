The move to Covid-19 alert level 2 outside Auckland has forced the public to be excluded from attending the Waverley Racing Club's 12-race meeting on Friday.

Following a meeting between New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, stewards and club representatives it was decided that Wednesday's meeting at Taupō and Friday's at Waverley will be closed-door events.

This is based on the Government's announcement of a return to alert level 3 in the Auckland super city region and alert level 2 for the remainder of the country from midday Wednesday until midnight on Friday.

While gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted under alert level 2, the short lead-in time to allow for preparations led to the decision to return to closed-door meetings to protect industry participants.

Waverley Racing Club president Harvey Wilson said it was unfortunate, but necessary given the need to protect industry participants and the general public.

Contact tracing, temperature checks, social distancing and encouraging the liberal use of hand sanitiser will also be reintroduced at the meeting.

A decision on Riccarton, racing on Saturday, and Ruakaka, now racing on Sunday, will be made once there is greater clarity from the Government.