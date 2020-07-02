The Wanganui Jockey Club has been allocated 11 race dates for the upcoming 2020/2021 season, including the privilege of hosting National Jumps Day in November.

National Jumps Day was traditionally held at Te Aroha some time in late September but next season it has been slotted in on Sunday, November 1, just two days before the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

The latest dates released by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing are a second draft, but expected to be ratified within the next few weeks.

The WJC retains its traditional spring meeting on the first weekend of September featuring the Listed Wanganui Guineas and the Listed Fillies event in addition to the first juvenile race of the season.

Dates (to be ratified) are:

Friday, August 14, 2020: Industry race day.

Saturday, September 5, 2020: Guineas feature day.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: National Jumps Day.

Saturday, November 28, 2020: Wanganui Cup Day and Christmas at the Races.

Thursday, January 14, 2021: Summer race day.

Friday, February 19, 2021: Summer racing double header with greyhounds at Hatrick Raceway.

Thursday, April 8, 2021: Industry day.

Thursday, May 13, 2021: Jumps day.

Saturday, June 5, 2021: Queen's Birthday Ag Challenge Stakes Day.

Thursday, June 17, 2021: Clan race day.

Thursday, July 8, 2021: Mid-year winter race day.

Waverley dates:

Sunday, November 15, 2020: Waverley Cup Day

Thursday, July 1, 2021: Industry day (subject to change).