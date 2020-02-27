Iain Hyndman's Ellerslie Tips

1: Star Tzar, Playsomeanpinball, Thomas Aquinas

2: Dance Card, Starrybeel, Valler Pour Moi

3: Victory Glory, Shoshone, Packing Rockstar

4: Riding The Wave, Manchu, Acutus

5: Swords Drawn, Beauty Star, Jip

