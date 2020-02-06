Iain Hyndman's Te Rapa Tips

1: Brazier, Snapper, On Display

2: Pinched, Jewel Of Patch, Rocket Fuel

3: Rip Em Up, Polzeath, Beauty Star

4: Loire, Jennifer Eccles, Brahma Sunset

5: Travelling Light, Dragon Leaf, Two Illicit

6: Monlula, Meghan, Koolascuz

7: Rock On Wood, True Enough, Gina Severini

8: Te Akau Shark, Avantage, Volpe Veloce

9: Vladivostok, Angaria, James Barrie

Best Bet: Rock On Wood (R7)

Odds: Brahma Sunset (R4 or R9)



It's hard to believe that outstanding galloper Te Akau Shark does not have a Group One win to his name, but the striking chestnut with a cult-following is strongly favoured to put that misnomer to bed on Saturday at Te Rapa.

The Jamie Richards-trained gelding is set to commence a new campaign in the Gr.1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m), where TAB Bookmakers have installed the five-year-old as a $1.70 favourite.

The lightly-tried galloper finished second in a trial behind Catalyst at Matamata last month, before an impressive solo gallop between races at Ellerslie's Karaka Million meeting and trainer Jamie Richards is confident he can break his Group One duck this weekend.

"He is forward enough," Richards said.

"He has had a trial and a decent exhibition gallop and he is a naturally fit horse that should be ready to rock 'n' roll."

Richards believes the Group Two winner that boasts placings in the Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) and Gr.1 Epsom Handicap (1600m) at his two most recent spring outings, has returned a stronger horse.

"He is certainly carrying a bit more condition," Richards said.

"This is the first time that we have ever been able to give him a spring campaign and then bring him back for an autumn campaign.

"Each year before this he has sort of gone off a little bit and needed a good long spell, so I guess that is one query but we are very happy with him.

"The plan has been to kick him off here before we look at Sydney and it would be great if he could get that Group One for his CV before he headed over the Tasman."

Despite the only obvious pacemaker being last-start Group One winner The Mitigator, Richards is not fazed by the potential sit-and-sprint tactics.

"I am not too concerned about that. From barrier 4, Opie (Bosson, jockey) has got options. The track looked a picture when we were there for the barrier draw (Wednesday) and hopefully it is going to play nice and fair.

"He is probably best suited at a mile to 2000m now, but I think 1400m fresh really suits him."– NZ Racing Desk