A cool breeze greeted punters at the Ruakākā racecourse on Wednesday for the Whangārei Racing Club's mid-week meet.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught up with the action.


Results:


Race 1:
1st: Play That Song (L Innes)
2nd: Eva James (T Thornton)
3rd: Queen Of The Prom (S Collett)

Race 2:
1st: Lake Superior (D Johnson)
2nd: Reflection (C Burdan)
3rd: Sweet Sereia (S Weatherley)

Jockey Troy Harris returns to the scale after taking Ferindi to a win in race three. Photo / John Stone
Race 3:
1st: Ferindi (T Harris)
2nd: Silver Lake (L Innes)
3rd: Triple Heart (D Mansour)


Race 4:
1st: Finale (V Colgan)
2nd: Keep The Cash (M Cameron)
3rd: Louis Fourteen (S Weatherley)

Michael Holland (left) chats with Far North bus driver Wendy Masters who had brought the Doubtless Bay Red Hat Club group to the Ruakākā races. Photo / John Stone
Race 5:
1st: Into The Deep (D Johnson)
2nd: Flashdance (L Innes)
3rd: Etch (S Collett)

Race 6:
1st: Gigolo George (S Weatherley)
2nd: Qiji Dancer (M Cameron)
3rd: Triomphe (D Johnson)

The Doubtless Bay Red Hat Ladies celebrate after race four (from left) Lynn Faithful, Bev Shand, Joy Vinac, Ina Shalders, Patsy Thornton, Gay Pearson and Dawn Lutze. Photo / John Stone
Race 7:
1st: Red Dynamo (D Johnson)
2nd: Creative Genius (D Mansour)
3rd: Roc Wheeler (S Weatherley)

A keen group of supporters (from left) Shanelle Ray, Shona Rumbele, Krystal Williams-Tuhoro and Darnika Williams urge on Keep The Cash to cement second place in race four. Photo / John Stone
Whangārei Racing Club general manager Bill Colgan (left), David Cairns (centre) and Mike Beasley shoot the breeze between races. Photo / John Stone
