A cool breeze greeted punters at the Ruakākā racecourse on Wednesday for the Whangārei Racing Club's mid-week meet.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught up with the action.
Results:
Race 1:
1st: Play That Song (L Innes)
2nd: Eva James (T Thornton)
3rd: Queen Of The Prom (S Collett)
Race 2:
1st: Lake Superior (D Johnson)
2nd: Reflection (C Burdan)
3rd: Sweet Sereia (S Weatherley)
Race 3:
1st: Ferindi (T Harris)
2nd: Silver Lake (L Innes)
3rd: Triple Heart (D Mansour)
Race 4:
1st: Finale (V Colgan)
2nd: Keep The Cash (M Cameron)
3rd: Louis Fourteen (S Weatherley)
Race 5:
1st: Into The Deep (D Johnson)
2nd: Flashdance (L Innes)
3rd: Etch (S Collett)
Race 6:
1st: Gigolo George (S Weatherley)
2nd: Qiji Dancer (M Cameron)
3rd: Triomphe (D Johnson)
Race 7:
1st: Red Dynamo (D Johnson)
2nd: Creative Genius (D Mansour)
3rd: Roc Wheeler (S Weatherley)