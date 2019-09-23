About 100 years before women were allowed to ride in horse races seven women, riding sidesaddle, competed in a ladies' hack race at the Waverley race track.

The winner was a Miss Walker, on Polly, and the race was in 1874.

"It was reported that the result caused such cheering as had never been heard in the Waverley District before," Waverley historian Laraine Sole said.

She has written a book about racing in those early times - Racing Days in Old Waverley: The story of the Waverley-Waitotara and Momahaki Racing Clubs 1871-1923.

It was launched at Waverley Library on September 18 and is available at Paige's Book Gallery and H & A Print in Whanganui.

Unlike neighbouring Patea and Whanganui, racing in Waverley started as a push from the settlers, not the military. It began when the Land Wars had finished and settlers were flocking into the district with hopes and dreams.

Laraine Sole's book about Waverley racing history was launched on September 18. Photo / Supplied

The Waverley Racing Club is one of New Zealand's most successful and enduring country clubs, Sole said. While writing about it, she rediscovered many familiar Waverley identities and the writing gave her great pleasure.

She chose to capture the events of the early years before the club dropped "Waitotara" out of its name.

While researching the book she found out about the Momahaki (now Moumahaki) Racing Club. It was short-lived, she said, but had some interesting tales to tell.