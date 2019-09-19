Look Out looks to be the next rising star among the jumpers in the strong Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal stable but will revert to flat racing for his next start.

The seven-year-old Nom de Jeu gelding made an impressive winning debut over hurdles at Rotorua last Sunday and co-trainer Paul Nelson said this week he will now contest the country's longest flat race, a Rating 82 and jumpers 3210m event at the Taranaki Racing Club's "Xtreme Raceday" tomorrow week.

Look Out started a raging hot favourite for the 3000m maiden hurdle at Rotorua on Sunday and jockey Aaron Kuru positioned him outside the leader Jochen Rindt from the outset.

The two horses had their own personal duel in front throughout, with the lead changing several times before Look Out gained an ascendancy in the final stages to go on and win by 1-1/2 lengths.

Apart from making one mistake, with 1000m to run, Look Out gave a competent display of jumping which augers well for the horse's future in that role next year.

Look Out has only had 23 starts and is also the winner of five races on the flat, including a winning double at Wanganui (1600m) and Waverley (2200m) at the beginning of the winter.

Nelson took over training Look Out nearly two years ago after health problems prevented the horse's Feilding owner Gary Freeman from continuing to train.

Freeman still has a racing share as does Paul Nelson, while the other syndicate members are Nelson's brother Mark, his cousin David and close friends Brian Guerin, David Holden, Stuart Mitchell, Mike Stovell and Peter Tod from Hawke's Bay and Manawatū's Angus MacLeod.

Carnaby wins after long break

Wanganui's Kevin Myers pulled off a masterful training performance when he produced Carnaby to win over 1950m at Rotorua last Sunday in what was the horse's first start for 12 months.

The Danroad seven-year-old, part-owned by five Hawke's Bay people, scored at odds of 17 to one and also credited Hastings-born amateur rider Sarah Fannin with her first riding success.

Carnaby's last start had been in a 1600m race at Whanganui in September last year, when he finished last of 11 runners.

Myers then gave the gelding a good break and has mixed his training with plenty of schooling since he returned to work earlier this year. He also gave him two barrier trials before he resumed racing.

Sarah Fannin, 21, is the younger sister of successful jumps jockey Shaun Fannin and was having her 12th race-ride last Sunday.

She was in difficulties early in the race when Carnaby wanted to over-race in amongst other horses, but she managed to get him out three-wide and in the clear and he settled a lot better.

Carnaby ran to the lead on the point of the home turn and kicked clear soon after, keeping up a strong run to the line to win by 1-1/4 lengths.

It was Carnaby's third win since joining the Myers stable in September 2017, after initially being prepared by Awapuni trainer Tony Bambry.

He was bred by well-known racing administrator Alan Fenwick of Marton and Feilding-based Michael Collinson and they initially raced him with Alan's wife Sue and Cam Arnott, from Palmerston North.

Hawke's Bay men Tony Lyndon, Peter Johnstone, Peter Unverricht, Greg Horton and Bruce Yanko took over a 50 per cent racing share in the five-year-old at the end of 2017 and got an instant return on their investment when he won at odds of 20 to one at the Greymouth meeting on January 7 last year.

The horse won again five starts later over 1950m at Blenheim but his form then dropped away.

"He had started to switch off, so he has been jumping a fair bit and that has changed him around," part-owner Tony Lyndon said this week.

"We weren't confident he could win first up last Sunday, after such a long break, but he'd had a couple of trials and he'd run pretty good in them. He also seems to go well fresh up.

"Some of the owners thought it was a big ask thinking the horse could perform first up over 1950 metres but I said, if anyone can do it, Kevin Myers can."

De Koning back in form

De Koning, part-owned by Taradale woman Judith Buckeridge, bounced back to form with an all the way win over 1600m at Ruakaka last Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding was having his first start back from a spell and it was his first success since he led all the way over 2100m at Te Rapa back in January.

Buckeridge, who has been racing thoroughbreds for close on 50 years, races De Koning in partnership with the horse's Cambridge trainer Fred Cornege and his wife Lindsay along with her Hawke's Bay-based daughter Luci Frith, grand-daughter Stephanie Buckeridge, Iriaka Pearson and Masterton-based Helen Caseley.

Cornege added blinkers to De Koning's gear for last Saturday's race and jockey Lynsey Satherley bounced the son of Niagara out quickly from the barrier and had him clear in the lead throughout, crossing the line a length clear of race favourite Hanger.

Cornege said De Koning, who has now won three races from 17 starts, will now contest the $30,000 Te Awamutu Cup (1600m) at Te Rapa on October 4.

Kipkeino retired following injury

Kipkeino, one of the most durable horses produced from Hawke's Bay in recent years, has been retired after suffering a suspensory ligament injury.

The 12-year-old gelding ended his career with a game second behind Gagarin in the $75,000 Wellington Steeplechase (5500m) on July 13 and his trainer and part-owner, Lucy de Lautour, says he will now spend his remaining active days on the hunting field.

Kipkeino raced 74 times from May 2012 to July 2019 for 10 wins, eight seconds and 11 thirds and earned more than $225,000 in stakemoney.

Six of his wins were on the flat and three over hurdles, with his last success being in a maiden steeplechase over 4100m at Wanganui in August last year.

The highlight of Kipkeino's racing career was when he defeated Justa Charlie and Sea King in taking out the 2017 Te Whangai Romneys Hawke's Bay Hurdle (3100m) while he also finished third in that year's Great Northern Hurdles (4190m) at Ellerslie.

He also filled minor placings in both the Awapuni Hurdles (2900m) and Wellington Hurdles (3400m) last year while his placings this year included a third in the Manawatū Steeplechase (4200m).

Lucy de Lautour and her husband Will purchased Kipkeino for $5500 from a South Island mixed bloodstock sale in August, 2009.

Hastings trainer Paul Nelson initially trained the horse and prepared him for his first win, in a 1600m maiden highweight at Awapuni in May 2012. Lucy de Lautour took out an owner-trainer's licence soon after and has prepared the horse ever since.

Allen resigning from board

Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) chief executive John Allen is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.

"After five years as chief executive it is time to begin the search for a new leader to oversee the transition to TAB NZ," Allen said.

"This was a difficult decision, but with the racing reforms under way, it's timely for someone else to lead the TAB and deliver the revenue growth to support a sustainable racing industry."

RITA chairman Dean McKenzie acknowledged Allen's leadership since becoming chief executive in 2015 during which time there have been important investments in the TAB.

"The innovations overseen by Mr Allen have provided the TAB with a solid foundation for growth to support racing and sport in New Zealand, and the board is optimistic the initiatives will deliver the returns the industry needs in coming years," McKenzie said.

"We now need to focus on lifting profits, increasing distributions to racing and improving the betting experience for Kiwi punters. Achieving the outcomes set out in the current reform of racing will play an important part of securing a positive future for racing."

Allen paid tribute to the team at RITA for its support and effort to deliver innovations that he said would have long and lasting benefits for racing.

"It has been a great privilege to hold this position and lead an incredible bunch of people.

"I also want to acknowledge the huge number of people from across the industry, in the codes, club volunteers, the owners and trainers for their support.

"There is significant opportunity ahead for the industry and I am genuinely confident of the future."

Allen will stay on until Christmas to support RITA through the next phase of industry reform and to oversee a transition to a new chief executive.

New "Triple Crown" series

New Zealand Bloodstock Insurance, in association with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, has announced three new Triple Crown Series for the 2019-20 New Zealand racing season.

Each series comprises three prestigious Group races, and each series will carry a bonus of $100,000 for any horse that can win all three races.

The new initiative includes a weight-for-age, sprint, and fillies and mares series.

The Weight-For-Age Triple Crown begins with the Group 1 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie on December 26, followed by the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on February 8, and the Group 1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie on March 7.

The Sprint Triple Crown comprises of the Group 1 Sistema Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 1, the Group 1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham on January 18, and the Group 1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa on February 8.

The third Series is the Fillies and Mares Triple Crown, made up of the Group 3 Cuddle Stakes (1600m) at Trentham on March 14, the Group 1 Fiber Fresh New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes (1600m) at Te Aroha on April 4, and the Group 2 Travis Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on April 25.

New Zealand Bloodstock's managing director Andrew Seabrook believes the new Triple Crowns will provide a vital and timely boost to the New Zealand thoroughbred industry.

"New Zealand Bloodstock, through its insurance division, is delighted to be offering these three significant bonuses," he said.

"In a time of stagnant prizemoney, I'm sure this announcement will be welcome news for stakeholders."