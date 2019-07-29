Racing Tauranga's last meet of the 2018-2019 season is about to get under way and three local trainers are all within reach of winning the 'Best Local Trainer' title.

The race meet is on tomorrow and Mark Blackie is one win ahead of Antony Fuller and Jim Pender but he only has one horse entered tomorrow in Race 4, Bullnose. Pender on the otherhand has gone all out, entering seven horses from Panui Lodge and a chance at the trifecta in Race 5, with in form runners, Dudewithattitude, Falkirk Lass and I'ma shygirl in the nine-horse field.

Pender's other horses, The Flying Mullet in Race 3, Sheeznoteasy in race 4 and The Winklepicka in Race 6 are all considered a chance.

Adding to the local competition, Antony Fuller has his last start winner Rodmar entered in the last race and will have plenty of local support on his home track. Another local trainer Stuart Manning is racing Jenny Kraig, the 3-year-old filly's first start.

The track is rated a heavy 11, and with more rain forecast it will be a real winter race day with the rail out 9m.

Classy mare Rondinella from the Roger James stable will have an exhibition gallop after Race 1, as she is being prepared for a spring racing campaign in Australia.

With August 1 marking horses becoming a year older, the start of the new racing season begins.

The first race at Tauranga tomorrow is at 12.30pm with the seven-race programme winding up just after 4pm.

