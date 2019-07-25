Iain Hyndman's Otaki Tips

1: Fast Mover, Young Squire, Our Way

2: Deerfield, Art Deco, Perfect Harmonee

3: Atlanta Peach, High Quality, Johnny Lincoln

4: Hurry Cane, Cape Du Jeu, Grinner

5: Jager Bombed, Vibrato, London Bound

6: Skarloey, Booty Lara, Technician

7: Kirkland, Welcome Back, Loch Ness

Best Bet: Skarloey (R6)

Murray Baker is pleased with last start winner Vibrato heading into Saturday's Listed Courtesy Ford Ryder Stakes (1200m) at the Levin Racing Club's race meeting at Otaki.

The two-year-old son of Sacred Falls followed two trial wins and a luckless debut with a classy win over 1230m at Rotorua on June 26, leading from start to finish.

"He hasn't raced for a month but we're happy with him and we think he's probably improved a bit," said Baker, who trains in partnership with Andrew Forsman.

"He had a bit of time off after he won and we've just got him going again. It's a stakes race, so we thought we'd have go."

Vibrato will be ridden by Matthew Cameron and the pair will jump from barrier seven.

"He should go well," Baker said. "He's a genuine horse and he'd shown good trial form before winning at Rotorua."

The final black-type race of the 2018-19 racing season has attracted a field of eleven rising three-year-olds with impressive last start winner London Bound the early favourite, followed by stakes-winning filly Flaunting.

The Baker-Forsman team will also be represented by consistent mare Elle Eye Are at Otaki, in the McMahon Livestock Handicap (1600m).

"She's ready to go, she's always thereabouts and I think she will go quite a good race," Baker said.

The premiership leading stable's only other two runners on Saturday are Rippin and Red Beach, both of which are set to contest the Waikato/BOP Busy Bees (1650m) at Rotorua.

Baker said he was hard-pressed to pick between the two mares.

"They're both in form and I think they should run honestly," he said.

"They're both working well so we're just hoping for a good run." – NZ Racing Desk.