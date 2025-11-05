The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is coming to Whanganui with its Summer Brass concert on December 9.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Brass concert is set to celebrate brass brilliance, festive cheer and timeless classics in its North Island tour.

The Whanganui show at the Royal Whanganui Opera House is on December 9 at 7.30pm.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s (NZSO) brass and percussion sections will perform a programme to showcase sound across several periods of history.

These include Christopher Mowat’s arrangement of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Samuel Barber’s Mutations from Bach, and Henri Tomasi’s Fanfares Liturgiques.

Christmas classics, such as Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells Swing-a-Ling-Ding and Joy to the World, will be reimagined by the orchestra.