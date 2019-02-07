Iain Hyndman's Te Rapa Tips

1: Mybeashowoff, Moeraki, Sherwood Forest

2: Demonisation, Starrybeel, Howbowdat

3: Effervescent, Lucetta, Hoist

4: Queen Of Diamonds, Imelda Mary, Sentimental Miss

5: Lincoln Falls, Crown Prosecutor, The Chosen One

6: Sacred Day, Rondinella, Cha Siu Bao

7: Danzdanzdance, Madison County, Charles Road

8: Volpe Veloce, Ardrossan, Hiflyer

9: Grand Mayson, Morrie Ock, Tightlign

Best Bet: Sacred Day (R6)

They all have to beat Madison County and DanzdanzDance, but there are realistic chances outside the favoured runners in the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott stage an attack with their Melbourne Cup contender Charles Road..

In his first start since his seventh in the 2018 Melbourne Cup, Charles Road was an eye-catching fourth behind the big improver True Enough over 1600m at Pukekohe suggesting he is well forward for Saturday's 2000m assignment.

Advertisement

Charles Road had a trial going into his fresh-up run at Pukekohe and the stable was expecting a bold showing.

"He didn't surprise me with how well he went," O'Sullivan said.

"He's run seventh in a Melbourne Cup and not many can do that. He's a good horse and he has been going really well.

"He had a nice quiet trial at Cambridge going into it and he's going to be better suited over the 2000m this time."

A winner of six races, including Randwick's Gr.2 Chairmans Handicap (2600m) and Ellerslie's Gr.3 City Of Auckland Cup (2400m), Charles Road was also third in last year's Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) and fifth in the Gr.1 Auckland Cup (3200m), for which he is again nominated.

"We'll get through this race first before confirming his next start," O'Sullivan said.

Charles Road will be reunited with Craig Grylls, who was his regular rider at the beginning of his career. Grylls had six rides on the son of Myboycharlie for two wins.

Wexford Stables also has Andoyas entered for the Auckland Cup and he will take a further step toward the feature with a start in the Gr.2 Avondale Cup ( 2400m) later this month.

An import from Hong Kong, Andoyas won over 1600m at Avondale in September and again at Ellerslie over 2200m three months later, but finished last in the Gr.3 City Of Auckland Cup (2400m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day.

"We got it wrong the way he was ridden last start and next time he will be ridden more positively," O'Sullivan said.

"He's still in the Auckland Cup and we're expecting him to go well in the Avondale Cup." - NZ Racing Desk