Iain Hyndman's Riccarton Tips

1: Jamie, Splendior, Thom Brown

2: Wide Awake, Shadow King, Irish Flame

3: Hatrick Boys, Kamanda Lincoln, Abacus

4: Scapolo, Son Of Maher, Tomm Jones

5: Miss Federer, Challa, Toiuchabeel

6: Sacred Desire, Vendima, Conclusion

7: Xpression, Melt, Media Sensation

8: Tavigarde, Pinup Coup. Wordofmouth

9: Felaar, High Spirits, Mental Telepathy

10: Vencedora, Katiem Marie, Tipping Point

11: Torre Del Greco, Miss Scandinavia, Clara

Best Bet: Jamie (R1)



Five-year-old mare Dee And Gee surprised both her trainers and punters alike when scoring a three-length victory in last Saturday's Listed Metropolitan Trophy Handicap (2500m) at Riccarton.

The $51 chance never looked like being caught and no doubt punters will be keeping her safe when she backs-up in tomorrow's Gr.3 Christchurch Casino 155th New Zealand Cup (3200m) on a vastly improved Riccarton surface.

Prepared at Timaru by Terrill Charles and her partner Peter Corbett, heavy rain the day before last Saturday's opening day of New Zealand Cup and Show Week nearly saw the mare withdrawn from the staying contest.

"We were almost going to scratch the night before when that rain came," Corbett said.

"I thought she wasn't going well enough and she's unproven on that slow8 or slow9 going.

"In the end, we thought it's going to cost a few bob to scratch her so we may as well have a go and hopefully run in the first ten."

Originally trained by Shaune Ritchie, Dee And Gee has won four races for Charles and Corbett including a win over 2500m at last year's Riccarton carnival.

"Last year I thought she would get up over a bit of ground but she was a wee bit weak and had a bit of filling out to do," Corbett said.

Corbett was full of praise for the ride of Cameron Lammas, with the jockey showing good initiative to take up the running mid-race.

"I cringed at the time," Corbett said. "I thought he went miles too soon but he knew what he was doing. "It's just a pity he's not on her on cup day. He said she took a bit of pulling up."

Lisa Allpress will ride the daughter of Darci Brahma tomorrow on the minimum weight of 53kgs and Corbett is delighted with the way the mare has come through her run. – NZ Racing Desk