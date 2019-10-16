Whanganui's Tranzit buses had nearly double the usual number of passengers last week.

During the second week of the school holidays, October 6-12, all the buses were free, Horizons Regional Council transport manager Phil Hindrup said.

Horizons has also introduced new bus timetables, with more evening and weekend services, and made a slight change to the Aramoho Orange service.

In March this year bus use was declining across all users, including gold card holders. Horizons reviewed it and formed a bus advisory group. The new services are the result.

Free travel was a great attraction, with numbers last week up 81 per cent on the week before. Hindrup heard reports of families trying out the buses for the first time.

The surge in numbers showed people are keen to use public transport, he said.

The Castlecliff buses are by far the most used, his figures show. They have about twice as many passengers as the next most bus-friendly suburb, Aramoho.

More bus innovation is to come for Whanganui users, he said, including an electronic ticketing system.

People with feedback about the new route and timetables are asked to ring the council on 0508 800 800 and ask for the transport team, or email transport@horizons.govt.nz