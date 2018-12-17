Whanganui prisoners have made and donated puzzling gifts to the city's toy library.

Trucks, an aircraft carrier and bags woven from flax and puzzles were among the items donated by low security inmates of Whanganui Prison.

Prisoners with artistic talent had used offcuts from the prison's timber industries to make the toys, acting assistant prison manager Deb Griffiths said. Making them was a constructive activity the prisoners chose, because they wanted to give back to the community.

Manager Rose Woon was excited to get the new toys, and pleased the relationship is to continue. Wooden toys are especially welcome, because library members want to move away from plastic. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

The prison's relationship with the toy library is to be ongoing, its manager Rose Woon said. She's asked for planes and helicopters in the next set of toys.

Advertisement

She was excited to get the new toys, and pleased the relationship is to continue. Wooden toys are especially welcome, because library members want to move away from plastic.

The toy library is in London St, near the SPCA building. It has more than 2000 toys that are hired out for two weeks for 50c each - and puzzles are free. There's also a portacot and high chair which grandparents can hire.

It aims to support families and whānau and encourage togetherness, with quality time spent playing with children. It has toys for all ages and abilities.

(From left) Deb Griffiths, Jasmine Ritchie, Rose Woon and Andrea Zander admire toys made by Whanganui prisoners. Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.

The annual membership fee ranges from $30 to $80, depending on how much help the member gives. The library is a charity, paid for by fundraising, grants and donations.

It's open on Thursdays and Saturdays.

.