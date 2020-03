Whanganui preschoolers found it easy being green when they celebrated of St Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

"We all wore our green costumes, made green food and drinks, play dough and had our faces painted to celebrate, " teacher Melissa Hurley said.

Juni Uni preschool in Campbell St, Whanganui caters for children aged two to five with a maximum roll of 42.

Hurley said St Patrick's Day was a good reason to have fun and celebrate together.